4 months ago
April 21, 2017 / 4:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Gilead announces results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations

* Studies demonstrated HCV cure rates of 99 percent in children aged 6 to 11 years, and 100 percent in adult patients co-infected with HCV and HBV

* In Karen Murray led study, 1 treatment-naïve genotype 1 patient relapsed; other patients achieved SVR12, primary efficacy endpoint

* In Chun-Jen Liu led study, 3 patients had serious adverse events that were not considered to be drug-related

* Most common adverse events reported from Chun-Jen Liu led study were headache, upper respiratory infection, fatigue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

