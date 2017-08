May 18 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* GROSS DIVIDEND GROWS TO EUR 2.50

* FY RETURN ON EQUITY OF 11.0%

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 271.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 266.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 151.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT EUR 131.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 137.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH POSITION AT MARCH 31, 2017 WAS EUR 313.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 183.9 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2016