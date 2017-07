July 20 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* NET CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30: EUR 303.3 MILLION AFTER DIVIDEND PAYMENTS ON 5 JULY 2017‍​

* EQUITY VALUE (GROUP'S SHARE) ON 30 JUNE 2017: EUR 1,188.0 MILLION (OR EUR 46.72 PER SHARE), AFTER DEDUCTION OF THE DIVIDEND PAID ON 5 JULY 2017‍​