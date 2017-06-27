BRIEF-Hydropothecary reports $20 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
June 27 Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc
* Says board elects Wu Yijian as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ucjEfF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals- initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Ganaxolone IV