March 9 Giordano International Ltd:
* FY consolidated sales in 2016 were HK$5,145 million a
decrease of 4%
* FY profit attributable to shareholders of company
increased by 2% year-on-year to HK$434 million
* Board of directors has recommended payment of a final
dividend of 15.0 HK cents per share
* Management's outlook on Mainland China continues to be
cautiously optimistic
* "Our Hong Kong operations and management teams will strive
to maintain momentum in rental savings"
* "Regional economic environments are not conducive to
overall sales increases in medium term"
