March 9 Giordano International Ltd:

* FY consolidated sales in 2016 were HK$5,145 million a decrease of 4%

* FY profit attributable to shareholders of company increased by 2% year-on-year to HK$434 million

* Board of directors has recommended payment of a final dividend of 15.0 HK cents per share

* Management's outlook on Mainland China continues to be cautiously optimistic

* "Our Hong Kong operations and management teams will strive to maintain momentum in rental savings"

"Regional economic environments are not conducive to overall sales increases in medium term"