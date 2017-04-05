FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-GK Software FY turnover up 23.5 pct at 77.33 million euros
April 5, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GK Software FY turnover up 23.5 pct at 77.33 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - GK Software AG:

* FY growth in turnover of 23.5 percent to 77.33 million euros(provisional figures)

* EBITDA reached 7.80 million euros, following a figure of 2.2 million euros in 2016 and therefore improved by 258 percent

* Profits for 2016 were at upper end of company's expectations and were within medium-term forecast for period until 2018

* FY EBIT amounted to 3.94 million euros and therefore increased by 5.22 million euros over previous year's figure (2015 EBIT, (1.28) million euros)

* Is confident will be able to reach goals set in medium-term forecast for period until 2018 and is standing by this without changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

