July 26 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 559 MILLION STG VERSUS 182 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Interim Dividend Up 5 Percent to 3.1 Penceper Share

* GKN PLC - "MADE PROGRESS IN FIRST HALF AND ARE ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR" - CEO

* GKN PLC - "2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE ANOTHER YEAR OF GROWTH" - CEO

* GKN PLC - GKN AEROSPACE'S 2017 ORGANIC SALES EXPECTED TO GROW SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE MARKET Source text: bit.ly/2tYefs8 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)