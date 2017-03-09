March 9 Gladstone Land Corp

* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share

* Net proceeds from offering will be approximately $18.0 million -SEC filing

* On March 8, Co and Gladstone Land Limited partnership entered into an underwriting agreement with Janney Montgomery Scott