FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Glanbia FY earnings per share up 11 pct, sees 7-10 pct growth in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Glanbia FY earnings per share up 11 pct, sees 7-10 pct growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Glanbia Plc

* Adjusted earnings per share 87.66 cent, up 11.2% on prior year, constant currency (up 10.8% reported);

* EBITA from wholly owned business eur 305.1 million, up 12.5% on prior year, constant currency (up 12.6% reported)

* Recommended final dividend of 7.94 cent per share, an increase of 10% on prior year.

* On a pro‐forma* basis glanbia expects the adjusted eps of the continuing group to grow between 7% ‐ 10% constant currency in 2017.

* EBITA margins from wholly owned business 10.7%, up 90 bps on prior year, constant currency and reported; Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.