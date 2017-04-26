FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Glanbia reiterates FY guidance for 7-10 pct adjusted EPS growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Glanbia Plc

* Delivered good revenue growth Q1 2017, wholly owned revenue up 7 percent reported, 4.7 percent constant fx

* Revenues driven by pricing growth of 2.1 percent, mainly result of improved dairy markets

* Recorded volume growth of 1.7 percent and a contribution from acquisitions of 0.9 percent in Q1

* Outlook for rest of 2017 positive, reiterates FY guidance of 7-10 percent growth in adjusted EPS on constant fx

* Signed binding legal agreements to sell 60 percent of Dairy Ireland segment to Glanbia co-op Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

