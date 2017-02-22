BRIEF-Glanbia sees dairy prices stable, may rise in H2

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Glanbia Chief Financial Officer Mark Garvey:

* says sees dairy prices "stable for a little while but hard to see where back half (of year) will go" ; says "may see some further rise"

* says Glanbia CO-OP stake in Glanbia Plc to fall from 36.5 percent to 31.5 on completion of Dairy Ireland transaction

* says to continue to look opportunistically at M&A opportunities in performance nutrtition and nutritionals business in 2017