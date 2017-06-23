BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 23 Glarun Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1432 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ehJDYk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017