BRIEF-GlassBridge Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations

May 15 (Reuters) - Glassbridge Enterprises Inc

* Glassbridge reports first quarter 2017 financial results, anticipates readiness to manage client assets in q2

* Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue fell 10.3 percent to $9.6 million

* Glassbridge enterprises - "continue to evaluate strategic alternatives to create stockholder value including transactions additive to our core strategy"

* Glassbridge enterprises inc - "expect to be in a position to manage client assets beginning june 1, 2017"