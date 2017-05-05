BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
May 5 GLASTON OYJ ABP
* GLASTON RECEIVES SIGNIFICANT ORDER FROM MEXICO
* LINE IS TO BE DELIVERED DURING FINAL QUARTER OF 2017.
* ORDER IS BOOKED IN GLASTON'S Q1/2017 ORDER BOOK
* HAS CLOSED A SIGNIFICANT DEAL WITH MEXICAN GLASS FABRICATOR CRISVISA FOR A GLASTON FC SERIES TEMPERING LINE
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete
* Deal to collaborate in pre-clinical and clinical co-development of novel biological therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases