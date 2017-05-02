May 2 P H Glatfelter Co:
* Glatfelter reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Consolidated net sales totaled $390.7 million and $402.2
million for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016,
respectively.
* Composite fibers' shipping volumes in Q2 of 2017 are
expected to be approximately 5pct higher than Q1.
* Specialty papers' shipping volumes in Q2 are expected to
be slightly below Q1 of 2017.
* Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to total
between $125 million and $140 million for 2017.
