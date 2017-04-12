April 12 Glaukos Corp:

* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose Medical

* Glaukos Corp says terms of transaction were approved by a special committee consisting only of independent members of Glaukos' board of directors

* Glaukos Corp - acquired intraocular pressure sensor system assets and related liabilities from Dose Medical Corporation for $5.5 million in cash

* Glaukos- acquired IOP Sensor System for $5.5 million in cash, plus consideration of up to $9.5 million upon achievement of certain milestones