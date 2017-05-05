May 5 Glaxosmithkline Plc:
* Announced positive results from innovative Salford Lung
Study (SLS) in asthma
* Relvar Ellipta significantly improved asthma control in
Salford Lung Study patients compared with their usual care
* Study showed significantly more asthma patients initiated
on treatment with Relvar Ellipta achieved improvement in their
asthma control
* At 24 weeks a significantly higher percentage of patients
with asthma achieved better control of their asthma (71 pct)
measured by asthma control test (ACT)
* Statistically significant findings were also seen at 12,
40 and 52 weeks
* Serious adverse events of pneumonia by randomised group
were reported by 39 patients (ff/vi arm 23, 1 pct; usual care
arm 16, <1 pct)
