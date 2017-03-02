FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline says for results positive in asthma study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* Feb. 23 2017 positive results for Relvar Ellipta lung function study in patients with well-controlled asthma positive headline results from a non-inferiority lung function study read more

* Positive headline results from a non-inferiority lung function study

* Results demonstrated statistically significant differences in favour of ics/laba combinations to FP (p<0.001).

* Incidences of on-treatment serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest were consistent with known safety profile of ff/vi

* Intends to submit this data to European Medicines Agency (EMA)

* Gsk - study showed well-controlled asthma patients able to switch to once-daily relvar ellipta combination without compromising lung function

* Gsk now intends to submit this data to european medicines agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

