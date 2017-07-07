UPDATE 1-Austria plans to end Eurofighter programme early amid row with Airbus
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
July 7 Gleacher & Company Inc:
* Gleacher & Company - board has determined to make fifth liquidating distribution to co's stockholders in amount of $0.80 per share of co's common stock
* Gleacher & Company Inc - anticipates that payment date of fifth liquidating distribution will be on or about July 26, 2017
* Gleacher & Company - has determined to seek from delaware chancery court extension of period during which co may wind up affairs under Delaware general corporation law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
* Agilent Technologies acquires Raman Spectroscopy innovator, Cobalt Light Systems