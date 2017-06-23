June 23 Glencore Plc:
* Glencore increases offer for Coal & Allied
* Says Glencore increases fully funded offer for Coal &
Allied
* Has submitted an improved irrevocable binding offer to
acquire Rio Tinto's 100% interest in Coal & Allied Industries
for US$2.675 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty
* Says offer has been designed to address points raised in
Rio Tinto's announcement dated 20 June 2017
* Glencore offer is fully funded and subject only to a
limited number of regulatory approvals
* Glencore offer remains conditional only on approval from
China, Korea, Taiwan and Australia
* Glencore believes that there is no legal basis to consider
that such approvals will not be obtained
* All cash is payable in full immediately upon completion
* Rio Tinto must provide yancoal with opportunity to present
a counter offer
* If offer successful, Glenore intends to mitigate its
overall financial commitment via a sale / monetisation of assets
of no less than US$1.5 billion
* Offer will automatically lapse if it is not declared by
Rio Tinto to be a superior proposal by 6pm (BST) on 26 June 2017
