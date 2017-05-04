FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore raises 2017 marketing EBIT guidance
May 4, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Glencore raises 2017 marketing EBIT guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* Full year 2017 marketing EBIT guidance now $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion (previously $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion)

* Q1 copper production from own sources of 324,100 tonnes was 3 pct down on Q1 2016

* Q1 own-sourced zinc production of 279,200 tonnes was 9 pct up on Q1 2016, mainly reflecting mine plan sequencing at Antamina

* Q1 own-sourced nickel production of 24,900 tonnes was down 10 pct on Q1 2016

* Q1 attributable ferrochrome production of 439,000 tonnes was 10 pct up on Q1 2016, reflecting operating efficiencies

* Q1 coal production of 30.9 million tonnes was 4 pct up on Q1 2016, reflecting stronger coking coal production

* Sees FY zinc production 1,190 ± 25 kt

* Sees FY copper production of 1,355 ± 25 kt, lead production of 300 ± 10 kt, nickel production of 120 ± 4 kt

* Sees FY ferrochrome production of 1,650 ± 25 kt, coal production of 135 ± 3 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

