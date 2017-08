May 26 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says ‍glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg​

* Olmesartan medoxomil tablets will be manufactured by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited in its manufacturing facility located in GOA