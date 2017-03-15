FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma says Ankleshwar plant gets EIR issued by USFDA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 3:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma says Ankleshwar plant gets EIR issued by USFDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Says Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) issued by the FDA Source text:

Clarification relating to an article on Glenmark published in today's edition of Indian Express In response to an article published by the Indian Express in its today's edition with respect to Glenmark's Ankleshwar plant receiving observations from the USFDA during its inspection in December, 2016. In this regard, Glenmark would like to state that its Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) yesterday. The EIR is issued by the FDA only if it finds the facility to be deemed acceptable. Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.