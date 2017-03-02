FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra sign partnership agreement for generic nuvaring
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 2, 2017 / 3:58 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra sign partnership agreement for generic nuvaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic nuvaring

* Development on vaginal ring product under way ; cos expect to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) in fiscal 2019

* Says secured exclusive marketing, distribution rights for product

* Says co has option to commercialize two additional evestra vaginal ring products, for the U.S. Market

* Evestra will develop product exclusively for glenmark for U.S. market; will get some milestone payments during various stages of development Source text - (bit.ly/2mNpcJX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.