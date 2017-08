March 29 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from a Phase 3 trial of GSP 301, Mometasone/Olopatadine fixed-dose combination nasal spray, in seasonal allergic rhinitis

* In trial treatment with GSP 301 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement from baseline

* All investigational treatments administered in trial were well-tolerated