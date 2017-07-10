July 10 Global Asset Management Ltd:

* Global asset management - African Rainbow Capital Proprietary Ltd (ARC) has acquired 19.3 million global shares following its successful subscription of shares for cash

* Accordingly African Rainbow Capital Proprietary Limited now holds 26.30 pct of issued ordinary shares of global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)