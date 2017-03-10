BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies FY net loss narrows to 9.7 million euros
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
March 10 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd
* Dacheng Bio-Tech entered into construction agreement with contractor
* Aggregate sum of consideration payable by dacheng bio-tech for construction shall be approximately RMB243.89 million
* Deal in relation to construction of production plant for production of methanol in Xinglongshan, Changchun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
* Elon Shalev was elected by board to serve as shl's chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)