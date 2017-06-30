BRIEF-Co-Prosperity Holdings says Co entered into placing agreement
* Kingston and Sincere and company entered into placing agreement
June 30 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Company and relevant group members entered into a settlement agreement with Ajinomoto
* Pursuant to deal, after receipt of payment from group, Ajinomoto and group to withdraw pending proceedings in Europe relating to dispute
* Refers to certain litigations co and certain units were involved in Europe with Ajinomoto
* Litigation in relation to alleged infringement of certain patents and violation of trade secrets
* CO'S SUBSIDIARY, AMADEITE GROUP, CONSOLIDATES WITH PRP TECHNOLOGIES