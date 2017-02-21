BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Global Blood Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Says agreement to sell $75.00 million in shares of its common stock in a registered underwritten public offering

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for development relating to its lead product candidate GBT440

* In addition, GBT has granted underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to $11.25 million in shares of its common stock