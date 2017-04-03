FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global brands says unit to dispose of 51% interest in a subsidiary
April 3, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Global brands says unit to dispose of 51% interest in a subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Global Brands Group Holding Ltd

* Disposal of 51% interest in a subsidiary

* Deal for at a consideration of US$100 million

* Seller agreed to sell sale shares representing 51% of target to ABG

* After completion of transactions, Jimlar corporation will own 49% of equity interest of Abg-Frye Llc and ABG will own 51%

* Group's gain from disposal is expected to be approximately US$90 million

* Jimlar Corporation, unit of Co, as seller to dispose equity interest in Abg-Frye Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

