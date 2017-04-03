BRIEF-Global brands says unit to dispose of 51% interest in a subsidiary

April 3 (Reuters) - Global Brands Group Holding Ltd
* Disposal of 51% interest in a subsidiary
* Deal for at a consideration of US$100 million
* Seller agreed to sell sale shares representing 51% of target to ABG
* After completion of transactions, Jimlar corporation will own 49% of equity interest of Abg-Frye Llc and ABG will own 51%
* Group's gain from disposal is expected to be approximately US$90 million
* Jimlar Corporation, unit of Co, as seller to dispose equity interest in Abg-Frye Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: