BRIEF-Global Brass And Copper Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

May 4 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 sales $393.3 million versus $328.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc - reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc - qtrly volume of 133.9 million pounds, an increase of 2.0% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: