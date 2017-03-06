FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Global brass and copper holdings Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc :

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 sales $322.6 million versus $323.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY shipment volumes to range from 530 million pounds to 560 million pounds

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA to range from $120 million to $130 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

