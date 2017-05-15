FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Global Brokerage Inc

* Global Brokerage Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $3.99 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $45.9 million

* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"

* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net loss from continuing operations includes a $23.9 million goodwill impairment charge

* Global Brokerage Inc - we are working with financial and legal advisers to explore refinancing alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

