3 months ago
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc :

* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal

* Consideration for purchased assets consists of combination of small cash payment plus common shares of Global

* Shares in consideration for purchased assets have value of net gaming revenues from purchased assets over next 3 years

* Purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets for its Daily Fantasy Sports B2B operations in Italy

