BRIEF-Byline Bancorp Inc shares open at $20.35 in debut vs IPO price of $19/share
June 30 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* Co entered into an amendment to first amendment and limited waiver to credit agreement and second amendment to credit agreement
* Persuant to second amendment co no longer required to deliver earnings release for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 by June 30, 2017
* Persuant to 2nd amendment, co now has till Sept. 15, 2017 to deliver audited annual financial statements for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, June 30 Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales and exports, while improving demand is driving capacity pressures that should boost investment and hiring, the Bank of Canada said on Friday.