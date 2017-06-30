June 30 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Co entered into an amendment to first amendment and limited waiver to credit agreement and second amendment to credit agreement

* Persuant to second amendment co no longer required to deliver earnings release for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 by June 30, 2017

* Persuant to 2nd amendment, co now has till Sept. 15, 2017 to deliver audited annual financial statements for year ended December 31, 2016