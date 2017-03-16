BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global eagle entertainment inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Does not expect to file the 2016 form 10-k within the time period specified in rule 12b-25

* Global eagle entertainment inc says total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 at or near the low end of the range of $157 million to $165 million

* Global eagle entertainment inc sees total revenue for full-year 2016 at or near the low end of the range of $530 million to $538 million