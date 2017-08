May 11 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:

* Global eagle entertainment inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Global eagle says must implement additional internal controls, procedures & take remedial actions relating to material weaknesses before finalizing reports

* Global eagle says review process could time and resources and co may identify material weaknesses in addition to the previously disclosed ones