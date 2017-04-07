FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment says board of co appointed Paul Rainey to serve as company's CFO
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment says board of co appointed Paul Rainey to serve as company's CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - On April 3, 2017, board of co appointed Paul Rainey to serve as company's executive vice president and CFO

* Global Eagle Entertainment - Jeffrey A. Leddy, co's chief executive officer, will no longer serve as company's interim principal financial officer

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Jeffrey A. Leddy will continue to serve as company's chief executive officer - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2pbsrfn] Further company coverage:

