BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment says board of co appointed Paul Rainey to serve as company's CFO

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - On April 3, 2017, board of co appointed Paul Rainey to serve as company's executive vice president and CFO

* Global Eagle Entertainment - Jeffrey A. Leddy, co's chief executive officer, will no longer serve as company's interim principal financial officer

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Jeffrey A. Leddy will continue to serve as company's chief executive officer