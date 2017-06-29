BRIEF-UK watchdog delays rules on contracts for differences
* Financial conduct Authority - fca statement on contract for difference products
June 29 Global-estate Resorts Inc
* Expects rental income to grow four times by 2020
* Says "this year, the company’s rental income is expected to reach 150 million pesos"
* Says the company is allocating 20 billion pesos for its various developments in the next three years
* Expects rental income in three years to be 650 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : EUROCASTLE ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF DOBANK AND KEY TERMS