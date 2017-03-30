FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Ferronickel clarifies on news article posted in Manila Standard.net
March 30, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Global Ferronickel clarifies on news article posted in Manila Standard.net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :

* Co to make a clarification on news article entitled “Global Ferronickel cuts share sale to P2b” posted in Manila Standard.net

* confirm fni received clearance from sec to conduct follow-on offering of up to 250 million common shares at offer price of up to 8.10 per offer share

* To use portion of net proceeds from offering to fund working capital and additional capital purposes for mining operations in Cagdianao mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

