BRIEF-Global Ferronickel clarifies on news article posted in Manila Standard.net

March 30 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :

* Co to make a clarification on news article entitled “Global Ferronickel cuts share sale to P2b” posted in Manila Standard.net

* confirm fni received clearance from sec to conduct follow-on offering of up to 250 million common shares at offer price of up to 8.10 per offer share

* To use portion of net proceeds from offering to fund working capital and additional capital purposes for mining operations in Cagdianao mine