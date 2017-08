March 2 (Reuters) - Global Indemnity Ltd:

* Global Indemnity Limited reports 2016 financial results

* Global Indemnity Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $2.18

* Qtrly net premiums written $ 113.7 million versus $ 106.6 million

* Global Indemnity Ltd qtrly net premiums earned $109.5 million versus $123.2 million

* Qtrly total revenues $149.9 million versus $136.4 million

* Book value per share as of December 31, 2016 of $45.42