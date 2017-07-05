BRIEF-Beijing Huaye Capital Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
July 5 Global Infotech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.08 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ySfFWK
