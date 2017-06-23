June 23 Global Link Communications Holdings Limited

* turnover of group for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately hk$56.0 million, representing decrease of approximately 4%

* Board of directors does not recommend payment of final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017

* Fy loss attributable hk$21.9 million versus loss of hk$28.8 million