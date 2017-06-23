BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 23 Global Link Communications Holdings Limited
* turnover of group for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately hk$56.0 million, representing decrease of approximately 4%
* Board of directors does not recommend payment of final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* Fy loss attributable hk$21.9 million versus loss of hk$28.8 million
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace