BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
May 4 Global Logistic Properties Ltd
* Signed 275,000 square meters of new leases in china with four leaders in e-commerce and auto parts industries
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14
MANILA, May 15 Philippine central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said on Monday now is not the best time to ease monetary policy by reducing reserve requirements because inflation is accelerating.