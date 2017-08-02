FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties names Evercore Asia as financial adviser
August 2, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties names Evercore Asia as financial adviser

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd:

* Independent directors have appointed Evercore Asia (Singapore) Pte. Ltd as independent financial adviser to replace ANZ

* Updates on proposed acquisition by Nesta Investment of co

* Securities Industry Council of Singapore (SIC) indicated it did not consider ANZ'S corporate advisory division independent

* Company does not expect any impact on timeline of deal due to appointment of Evercore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

