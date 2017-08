Feb 20 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd

* acquired a 100.0% interest in Shanghai Jingxi Business Consulting for a cash consideration of rmb350 million

* group now, through Shanghai Jingxi and other units, holds an aggregate of 45.6% interest in Beijing Capital Farm Ltd Co

* transactions are not expected to have any material impact on eps of company for financial year ending 31 march 2017