5 months ago
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
#Financials
March 30, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Limited

* Update On Strategic Review

* special committee remains in discussions with such parties and that these parties have commenced due diligence on company.

* wishes to re-emphasise that all terms of proposals received (including price) are non-binding

* company wishes to remind all shareholders of company to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or other securities of company

* Company wishes to update that special committee remains in discussions with such parties

* There is no certainty that any definitive transaction will materialise from, or that any offer will be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

