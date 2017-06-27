BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 27 Global Medical Reit Inc:
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces common stock offering
* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock
* Global Medical - expects to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional 525,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any
* Global Medical REIT -intends to use net proceeds to repay $25 million of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility & to fund acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.