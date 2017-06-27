June 27 Global Medical Reit Inc:

* Global Medical REIT Inc announces common stock offering

* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock

* Global Medical - expects to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional 525,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any

* Global Medical REIT -intends to use net proceeds to repay $25 million of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility & to fund acquisitions