3 months ago
BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says it is actively pursuing acquisitions
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says it is actively pursuing acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Global Medical REIT Inc-

* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.02

* Q1 FFO loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $4.7 million versus $1.3 million

* Global Medical REIT Inc - company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $8.4 million as of march 31, 2017 compared to $19.7 million as of december 31, 2016

* Global Medical REIT Inc -minimum contracted rent cash payments to be received in 2017 about $17.6 million, increases to about $23.8 million in 2018

* Global Medical REIT - total debt was $167.8 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $66.5 million as of december 31, 2016

* Global Medical REIT Inc - "have acquisitions that we are actively pursuing that we hope to have under contract in next few weeks" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

