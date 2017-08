May 10 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MENKUL DEGERLER:

* Q1 REVENUE OF 2.22 BILLION LIRA ($620.08 MILLION) VERSUS 2.0 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 382,782 LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5802 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)